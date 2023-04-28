Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-$6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q2 guidance to $6.40-6.60 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of RS stock traded up $16.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.49. 550,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,629. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.27. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $160.29 and a 12 month high of $264.42. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RS. StockNews.com began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.