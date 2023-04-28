Ren Price Tops $0.0934 on Major Exchanges (REN)

Ren (REN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. Ren has a market cap of $93.28 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ren has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ren Token Profile

Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.

REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.

It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

Ren Token Trading

