Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Renasant has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Renasant to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.09. Renasant has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $41.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.60 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Renasant will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Renasant by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Renasant by 70.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter worth about $373,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.