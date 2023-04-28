RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Trading 0.6% Higher

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.79. 2,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

RENN Fund Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RENN Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 204,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 477,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 27,654 shares during the period.

About RENN Fund

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

