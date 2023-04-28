Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues Earnings Results

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $6.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,279. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.16. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Articles

