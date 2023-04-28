Request Price Reaches $0.0920 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Request has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $91.99 million and approximately $843,858.55 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00027224 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019202 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017868 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,349.41 or 0.99991270 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09329718 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,242,843.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

