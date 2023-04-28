Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ServiceNow (NOW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW):

4/28/2023 – ServiceNow was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2023 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $545.00.

4/27/2023 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $420.00 to $450.00.

4/27/2023 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $495.00 to $525.00.

4/27/2023 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $500.00 to $525.00.

4/27/2023 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $535.00 to $551.00.

4/24/2023 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $515.00.

4/20/2023 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $520.00 to $547.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $506.00 to $562.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $495.00 to $535.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $478.00 to $511.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $465.00 to $545.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – ServiceNow was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $548.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $475.00.

3/16/2023 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOW opened at $453.05 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $521.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 283.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,546 shares of company stock valued at $29,474,729. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

