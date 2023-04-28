Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ServiceNow (NOW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW):
- 4/28/2023 – ServiceNow was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/27/2023 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $545.00.
- 4/27/2023 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $420.00 to $450.00.
- 4/27/2023 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $495.00 to $525.00.
- 4/27/2023 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $500.00 to $525.00.
- 4/27/2023 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $535.00 to $551.00.
- 4/24/2023 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $515.00.
- 4/20/2023 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $520.00 to $547.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2023 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $506.00 to $562.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2023 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $495.00 to $535.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/17/2023 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $478.00 to $511.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2023 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $465.00 to $545.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2023 – ServiceNow was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $548.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $475.00.
- 3/16/2023 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
ServiceNow Stock Performance
NOW opened at $453.05 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $521.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 283.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $448.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.21.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of ServiceNow
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
