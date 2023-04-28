Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE: HIG) in the last few weeks:

4/18/2023 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00.

4/17/2023 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2023 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $78.00 to $77.00.

4/5/2023 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – The Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – The Hartford Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – The Hartford Financial Services Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.1 %

HIG stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.09.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Articles

