Reshma P. Shetty Sells 37,650 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,654,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,385,584.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

DNA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,460,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,501,777. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.63% and a negative return on equity of 92.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 49.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 20,204 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 120.8% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 24,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 242,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,596,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082,277 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

