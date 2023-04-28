ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $16.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.09. 608,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. ResMed has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $247.65. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,160.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,859,227. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $134,588.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,076,260 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ResMed by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

