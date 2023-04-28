RGC Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

RGC Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. RGC Resources has a payout ratio of 67.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.5%.

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RGC Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $575,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RGC Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RGC Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial users in its service territory. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other. The Gas Utility segment focuses on tariff rates and other regulatory mechanisms through which it provides for the sale and distribution of natural gas to customers.

