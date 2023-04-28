Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $82,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $340.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.09. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock worth $30,101,191. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

