Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,617,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,359 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $401,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $114.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $290.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $116.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

