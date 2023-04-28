Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,523 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $58,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $296.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.90. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

