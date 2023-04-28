Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $61.47 Million Stock Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.46% of Aspen Technology worth $61,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZPN stock opened at $176.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.98. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.35 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. William Blair lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.83.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

