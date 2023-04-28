Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438,449 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,554 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.45% of eBay worth $101,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.37 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

