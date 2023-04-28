Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 112,611 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,394 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,611 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Autodesk worth $54,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $173,259,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 284,490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 227,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK opened at $190.11 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.66 and its 200 day moving average is $202.31.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

