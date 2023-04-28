Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 152,062 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 897,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,062 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $68,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after buying an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,819 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $133,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,373.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 363.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,438,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,539 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.92.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.1 %

CAH stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.56. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $82.11.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health



Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

