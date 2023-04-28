Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 543,253 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,253 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.98% of H&R Block worth $55,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 72,674 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 870,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 387,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 679.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 981,683 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 25,174 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

