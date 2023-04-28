Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $71.35 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,347,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Vale as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vale by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $14.29 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 42.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 17.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

