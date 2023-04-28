Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 517,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 267,164 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Republic Services worth $66,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,457,000 after acquiring an additional 320,491 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Republic Services by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 442,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $37,486,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $137.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

