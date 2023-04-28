Robeco Schweiz AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.36.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,650.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,346 shares of company stock valued at $36,985,490. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $148.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.71. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

