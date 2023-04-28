Robeco Schweiz AG Invests $4.73 Million in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 112,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,899,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 55,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $34.77 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Further Reading

