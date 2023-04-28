Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 204,000 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of AQUA opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.63, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $435.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.94 million. Analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evoqua Water Technologies

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.