Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $547,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,665.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Morphic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.53. 540,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,631. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $54.97.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.21. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

MORF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Morphic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Featured Stories

