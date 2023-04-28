Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $205.00. The stock had previously closed at $155.60, but opened at $167.04. Rogers shares last traded at $161.88, with a volume of 23,296 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ROG. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $223.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.40 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 12.01%. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

