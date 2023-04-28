Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $205.00. The stock had previously closed at $155.60, but opened at $167.04. Rogers shares last traded at $161.88, with a volume of 23,296 shares trading hands.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ROG. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rogers news, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rogers Trading Up 3.9 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.97.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $223.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.40 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 12.01%. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.
About Rogers
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rogers (ROG)
- Mondelez International Pricing Power Takes It To New Highs
- Don’t Chase Church & Dwight Higher; Let The Price Come To You
- Rollins Pest Control Needs to be in Your Watchlist
- Amazon Reports, And It’s Mostly Good
- Demand For Public Safety Technologies Drives Motorola’s Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.