Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Roku from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.57.

Shares of ROKU opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96. Roku has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $110.56.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roku will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.5% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Roku by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $486,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

