Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $42.18. 1,322,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72. Rollins has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $43.06.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 19.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 24.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

