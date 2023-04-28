Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Roper Technologies Price Performance
Shares of ROP stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.78. The company had a trading volume of 560,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.50. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $481.65.
Roper Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.58.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.
