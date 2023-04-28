Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.78. The company had a trading volume of 560,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.50. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $481.65.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.58.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

