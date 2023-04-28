Rotork (LON:ROR) Lifted to “Hold” at Shore Capital

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.37) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.37) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.25) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 339 ($4.23).

Rotork Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of LON ROR traded up GBX 11.20 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 327 ($4.08). The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,572. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225.20 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340.40 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 315.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 305.22. The company has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,972.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Rotork

Rotork Company Profile

In other news, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £5,980 ($7,468.47). In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.10), for a total transaction of £43,955.28 ($54,896.07). Also, insider Karin Meurk-Harvey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £5,980 ($7,468.47). Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

