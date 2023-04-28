Royal Bank of Canada Lowers IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $243.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $252.00 to $243.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IEX opened at $207.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.24. IDEX has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in IDEX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in IDEX by 23.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.