Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target to C$23.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
MNARF stock remained flat at $12.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $14.23.
About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Morguard North American Residential REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in owning a diversified portfolio of multi-suite residential rental properties. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded on March 1, 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.
