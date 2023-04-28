RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Trading Down 0.7%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.51. 41,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 164,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of RPAR Risk Parity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 869,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 272,070 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

