RPC Group (LON:RPC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $792.60

RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 792.60 ($9.90) and traded as high as GBX 792.80 ($9.90). RPC Group shares last traded at GBX 792.60 ($9.90), with a volume of 4,135,899 shares traded.
RPC Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 792.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 792.60. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About RPC Group
RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.
See Also
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for RPC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.