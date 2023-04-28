RPC (NYSE:RES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.57 million. RPC had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

RPC Stock Performance

NYSE:RES opened at $7.26 on Friday. RPC has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RPC by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of RPC by 54.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,125,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

Featured Articles

