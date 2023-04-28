Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Trading Down 2.6%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

