Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Trading Down 2.6%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Rubellite Energy Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.68.
About Rubellite Energy
Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rubellite Energy (RUBLF)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.