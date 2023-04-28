Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.30-$12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.65 billion-$9.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.30 billion. Ryder System also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.05 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on R. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NYSE R opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57. Ryder System has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $102.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.90.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 5.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

