Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Ryder System updated its Q2 guidance to $2.80-3.05 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $11.30-12.05 EPS.
Ryder System Stock Up 0.6 %
R opened at $77.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $102.36.
Ryder System Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.
Ryder System announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Several research firms recently weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.
About Ryder System
Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).
