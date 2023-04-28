Ryder System (NYSE:R) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $83.16, but opened at $81.00. Ryder System shares last traded at $80.11, with a volume of 105,499 shares trading hands.
The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ryder System Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
R has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.
Institutional Trading of Ryder System
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 33.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 12.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Ryder System Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average is $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Ryder System Company Profile
Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).
