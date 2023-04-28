Ryder System (NYSE:R) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $83.16, but opened at $81.00. Ryder System shares last traded at $80.11, with a volume of 105,499 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryder System announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 13.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 33.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 12.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day moving average is $87.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

