Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $18.02. 924,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,781,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Specifically, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $59,795.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,272.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 15,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $204,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,385.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $59,795.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 362,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,272.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,196,286 shares of company stock valued at $97,719,378 over the last 90 days. 81.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Samsara Trading Down 5.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $186.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. On average, research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $36,000. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Samsara during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

