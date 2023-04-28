Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

SASR opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SASR shares. StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

