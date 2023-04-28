Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Sell”

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.82. 816,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $57.82.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Sanofi by 48.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,539,000 after buying an additional 5,822,516 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 4,630.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,172,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,092 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $96,275,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

