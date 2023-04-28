SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAP. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SAP from €115.00 ($127.78) to €120.00 ($133.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised SAP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.20.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $136.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.18. SAP has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $136.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.32). SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 114.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in SAP by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

