Schibsted ASA Announces Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:SBSNY)

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.

OTCMKTS:SBSNY opened at $18.55 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74.

Schibsted ASA engages in the provision of print and online media services. It operates through the following segments: Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, Growth, Other / Headquarters, Adevinta and Eliminations. The Nordic Marketplaces segment comprises online classified operations in Norway, Sweden and Finland.

