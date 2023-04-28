Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11,443.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,518 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,382,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

