Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National updated its FY23 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.
Schneider National Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE SNDR traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 821,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46.
Schneider National Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after buying an additional 691,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $14,200,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 108.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 391,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after buying an additional 297,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.
SNDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.
