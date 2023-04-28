Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Schneider National updated its FY23 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

Schneider National Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SNDR traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 821,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after buying an additional 691,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth about $14,200,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 108.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 391,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,684,000 after buying an additional 297,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.