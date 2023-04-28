Scholarship Coin Price Reaches $0.0011 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market cap of $18,213.34 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded down 56% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 16,552,950 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00110018 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

