Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Members Advisory Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Members Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,101 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 3.9% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 161,562 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.74. 351,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

