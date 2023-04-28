Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after buying an additional 1,222,258 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after buying an additional 671,046 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after buying an additional 626,714 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 495,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.69 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.