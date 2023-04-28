Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.63. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $59.71.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

